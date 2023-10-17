How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone Without “Move to iOS”

If you are looking to transfer your WhatsApp from an Android device to the new iPhone 15 without using the “Move to iOS” app, you’re in the right place. Many users have experienced issues with the official Apple app, such as failed transfers and interruptions. In this article, we will outline the best method to successfully transfer your WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.

Part 1: Is It Possible to Transfer WhatsApp From Android to iPhone Without Move to iOS?

While the “Move to iOS” app is designed to facilitate data transfers from Android to iPhone, it can be challenging when it comes to transferring WhatsApp chats. However, there is good news. It is possible to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone without using “Move to iOS.” Some of the common errors faced with this app include migration failures, interrupted transfers, connection issues, undetected devices, incomplete contact transfers, and Wi-Fi problems. These obstacles can be frustrating and time-consuming.

Part 2: Any Best Ways to Transfer My WhatsApp From Android to iPhone Without Move to iOS?

There are several alternatives to transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone without using “Move to iOS.” One recommended option is Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer, which is a reliable and cost-effective solution. This software allows you to transfer WhatsApp data between Android and iPhone devices without the need for a factory reset.

Part 3: How Can I Transfer My WhatsApp From Android to iPhone Without Move to iOS?

To transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone using Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer, follow these steps:

1. Download and launch iCareFone Transfer on your computer.

2. Connect both your Android and iPhone devices to the computer and enable USB Debugging on Android and Trust on iPhone.

3. Log in to your Google Account, choose the latest backup file, and continue.

4. Select “Restore to iOS” and log in to WhatsApp on your new iPhone using the same phone number. Wait for the transfer to complete.

Part 4: Takeaway

Transferring WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone can be challenging, especially with “Move to iOS.” However, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer offers a reliable and affordable solution. It allows you to selectively restore data without resetting your iPhone or overwriting existing WhatsApp data. If you are looking for a hassle-free transfer of WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, consider using iCareFone Transfer.

Sources:

– Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer