How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats and History from iPhone 12 to iPhone 15

If you’ve recently upgraded from an iPhone 12 to an iPhone 15 and are wondering how to transfer all your WhatsApp chats and history to your new device, we’ve got you covered.

One popular option to transfer WhatsApp data is through iCloud backup. However, if you don’t have enough storage space on iCloud, this may not be a viable option for you. Fortunately, there is an alternative method you can use if you have backed up your iPhone 12 on a Mac.

To transfer your WhatsApp data from your iPhone 12 to your iPhone 15, you can restore the backup of your iPhone 12 onto your new device. It is important to note that this method may only work if both devices have the same operating system version.

To begin, connect your iPhone 15 to your Mac and launch Finder. Then, select your iPhone 15 from the sidebar. Next, click on the “Restore Backup” option and choose the backup of your iPhone 12 that you previously made.

Once the restore process is complete, your iPhone 15 should now have all your WhatsApp chats and history transferred from your iPhone 12. It may take some time for all the data to sync, so be patient.

It is worth mentioning that transferring WhatsApp data from one iPhone model to another is not a common task, so it is recommended to backup your data before attempting this process. It is also advisable to update your devices to the latest software version to ensure compatibility.

In summary, if you don’t have enough storage space on iCloud, you can transfer your WhatsApp chats and history from an iPhone 12 to an iPhone 15 restoring the backup of your iPhone 12 onto your new device using a Mac backup.