How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats from Android to iOS: Step-by-Step Guide

When getting a new iPhone, one of the crucial steps is transferring data, including WhatsApp chats, from your old iOS or Android device. While transferring data from iOS to iOS is relatively simple, the same cannot be said for switching from Android to iOS. However, there is a solution – an app called Move to iOS.

To transfer WhatsApp data, such as profile photos, chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings from an Android device to an iPhone, you will need to download Move to iOS. Please note that the iPhone you are transferring to should either be brand new or have been reset.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you transfer your WhatsApp chats:

1. Download the “Move to iOS” app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen instructions.

2. When prompted for a code, enter the code provided from your iPhone.

3. Tap on “Continue” and follow the on-screen instructions.

4. Select “WhatsApp” on the transfer data screen.

5. On your Android smartphone, tap on “Get started” and wait for WhatsApp to export the data. Once the data is ready for transfer, you will be signed out of your Android phone.

6. Tap on “Next” to return to the “Move to iOS” app and tap on “Continue.” Wait for the transfer to complete.

7. Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone and log in with your registered number.

8. Tap on “Start” and wait until the transfer is complete.

9. Once the transfer is finished, you can view all your chats and other data on your new iPhone.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp call history cannot be transferred to the new iPhone. Additionally, the WhatsApp data on your Android device will not be deleted unless you manually choose to do so.

