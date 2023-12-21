How to Take a Break from Instagram Temporarily Deactivating Your Account

If you’re feeling overwhelmed your Instagram feed or simply need a break from the platform, temporarily deactivating your account can be a great solution. By deactivating your account, your profile, photos, likes, and comments will be hidden until you decide to log in again. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to temporarily deactivate your Instagram account using a web browser and the mobile app.

Using a Web Browser

1. Visit Instagram.com and log in to your account.

2. Click on the “Profile” option from the left menu.

3. Select the “Edit profile” button at the top.

4. Choose “See more” in the “Accounts Center” section.

5. Go to “Personal details” and then “Account ownership and control”.

6. From the menu, select “Deactivation or deletion” and choose the account you want to deactivate.

7. On the next screen, select “Deactivate account” and scroll down to continue.

8. Enter your account password when prompted.

9. Choose a reason for deactivation from the list and click “Continue”.

10. Confirm the deactivation selecting the “Deactivate account” button.

Using the Mobile App

1. Open the Instagram mobile app.

2. Tap on your profile picture located at the bottom right of the screen.

3. Select the three horizontal lines menu icon.

4. Go to “Settings and privacy”.

5. Choose “Accounts Center”.

6. Select “Personal details” and then “Account ownership and control”.

7. Click on “Deactivation or deletion”.

8. Choose the account you wish to deactivate.

9. Select “Deactivate account” and then tap “Continue”.

10. Enter your password and tap “Continue”.

11. Pick your reason for deactivating and tap “Continue”.

12. Set an automatic reactivation option or choose “Don’t reactivate automatically” from the drop-down menu.

13. Tap “Continue”.

14. Confirm the deactivation selecting “Deactivate account”.

Taking a break from social media can be beneficial for your mental well-being. Whether it’s to focus on other aspects of your life or to simply clear your mind, temporarily deactivating your Instagram account provides a temporary escape from the digital world. Remember, when you’re ready to come back, you can reactivate your account simply logging in again.