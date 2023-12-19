How to Spot if Someone Has Snapchat+

Snapchat+ is the premium subscription offered Snapchat, providing users with exclusive features and pre-release access to new functionalities. While it may be difficult to determine if someone has subscribed to Snapchat+, there are some signs and indicators to look out for.

1. Snapchat+ Badge: One of the simplest ways to identify a Snapchat+ subscriber is checking for a star icon next to their profile name. However, keep in mind that some users may choose to hide this badge, so it’s not a foolproof indicator.

2. Double Snap Replays: With Snapchat+, users can replay a snap twice, unlike the standard one-time replay. If you receive an alert that your friend has replayed your snap twice, it’s a strong indication that they have subscribed to Snapchat+.

3. Premium Chat Wallpaper: Snapchat+ offers exclusive chat wallpapers with a star badge. If you notice a user using a custom chat wallpaper or an image from their camera roll, it suggests they have Snapchat+.

4. AI-Generated Profile Background: Snapchat+ subscribers have the ability to create AI-generated custom profile backgrounds. Look for the golden ring with an AI badge beneath their Bitmoji in their Snapchat profile.

5. Extended Story Expiration: Another sign that someone might have Snapchat+ is when their Snapchat stories last longer than the standard 24 hours. Snapchat+ allows users to set custom expiration times for their stories.

Remember, these indicators are not definitive proof that someone has Snapchat+, as some features can be hidden or mimicked. However, observing these signs can give you a good idea if someone is enjoying the perks of Snapchat’s premium subscription.

In conclusion, spotting someone with Snapchat+ can be challenging, but paying attention to the presence of a star badge, double snap replays, customized chat wallpapers, AI-generated profile backgrounds, and extended story expiration times, you can make an educated guess about whether someone has subscribed to Snapchat+.