How to Spot the Generational Divide on TikTok

A TikTok video recently went viral, sparking a theory about how to differentiate between Generation Z and Millennials based on their everyday gestures. The video, posted @ludknee, shows the TikToker testing her friend to determine her generational category. The friend is asked to mime simple actions like hanging up a phone, taking a photo, and opening a car window. Additionally, the type of jeans someone wears is also considered a giveaway of their generation, with Millennials supposedly favoring skinny jeans and Gen Z opting for baggier styles.

According to the test, Millennials tend to mime an imaginary landline phone, hold a camera with both hands while pretending to press a button, and manually roll down a car window. These gestures are indicative of a more traditional approach. On the other hand, Generation Z demonstrates a more modern approach. They use the palm of their hand to indicate holding a phone, mimic pressing a button with their finger, and use only their index and middle fingers to form a heart with their hands to represent rolling down a car window.

The video quickly gained popularity, accumulating 5 million views within days. Commenters soon chimed in, with many Generation Z individuals admitting that they often make the same gestures as Millennials. They find some of the Millennial actions aesthetically pleasing, despite being from a different generation.

Ultimately, this TikTok phenomenon highlights the amusing differences between Generation Z and Millennials, but it also emphasizes that such distinctions do not completely define an individual’s identity. It is important to recognize that generational behaviors can vary widely within each age group. Nonetheless, this lighthearted TikTok trend offers a fun way to examine the cultural nuances that shape different generations’ behaviors and gestures.

This article is based on a report from AFP Relaxnews.