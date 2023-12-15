How to Identify Gen Z and Millennials: TikTok’s Hilarious Theory

A recent TikTok video has sparked a theory on how to distinguish between Generation Z and Millennials based on their everyday gestures. The theory, which has gained viral attention, suggests that the way people mime simple actions can reveal differences in behavior between these two generations.

The theory originated from a TikTok video user @ludknee, who put the theory to the test on a friend. The friend was asked to mime various actions such as hanging up a phone, taking a photo, and opening a car window. Additionally, the type of jeans the person wore was also considered a giveaway sign. Millennials were believed to prefer skinny jeans, while Gen Z tends to opt for baggier styles.

The results of the test revealed that Millennials often mime an imaginary landline phone, hold a camera with both hands, and manually roll down a car window. Based on these gestures, @ludknee’s friend was categorized as a Millennial. The video quickly gained traction, accumulating 5 million views in just a few days.

The comments on the video revealed that Gen Zers often find themselves making typical Millennial gestures unknowingly. For example, some Gen Zers find it challenging to make the Generation Z heart sign, while others admitted that they tend to imitate the gestures of Millennials, finding them more aesthetically pleasing.

In contrast, Generation Z has a more modern approach to miming these actions, as showcased in a TikTok video @rbuckinghamwestbrook. The video features a mother and daughter, with the teenager using the palm of her hand to indicate holding a phone, mimicking pressing a button with her finger to answer calls and take photos. To simulate a car window being rolled down, she imitates pressing a button and forms a heart shape using only her index and middle fingers.

While this TikTok video has brought attention to the amusing differences between Gen Z and Millennials, it also emphasizes that these distinctions do not entirely define an individual’s personality.