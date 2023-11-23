Google and WhatsApp Announce New Data Backup Policy: What You Need to Know

Google and WhatsApp have recently announced a significant change regarding data backups, which will take effect in December. Previously, data stored on WhatsApp, such as messages, photos, and videos, did not count towards the storage limits of Google accounts. However, starting in December, all data stored on Android smartphones will be included in the storage limit of each user’s Google account.

This means that users will need to consider managing their storage space more efficiently, as the data from their WhatsApp backups will now contribute to their overall storage usage. The change will initially roll out to WhatsApp Beta users in December and gradually extend to all Android users early 2024.

Once a user’s storage limit is reached, they will need to free up space in order to continue backing up their WhatsApp files. This can be done deleting unwanted content or purchasing additional storage space from Google to exceed the default 15 GB limit.

If storage space is an issue within your Google account, there are several ways to free up space. You can refer to previous guides on how to delete files, such as photos or videos, both from Google storage and directly within WhatsApp. Additionally, you have the option to disable WhatsApp backups to Google Drive, preventing the social media platform from contributing to your account’s storage usage.

To change your backup settings in WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap the three dots in the top right corner to access the settings.

2. Scroll down and select “Storage and Data.”

3. Choose the first option, “Manage Storage.”

4. The app will quickly analyze how much space your WhatsApp files occupy.

5. Consider deleting frequently forwarded files, such as memes or funny content, that can accumulate on your device.

6. The system will also filter files that occupy more than 5 GB to help you free up space.

7. Check the conversations or groups that contain the majority of your large files.

8. Selecting one of these conversations will display all the files taking up space. You can delete them individually or select multiple files at once.

9. To deactivate backup to your Google account, go back to the settings and choose “Chats.”

10. Scroll down and select “Chat Backup.”

11. Here, you can view information about the last backup and create a new one. However, to disable the backup, tap “Back up to Google Drive.”

12. Change the frequency from weekly to “Never.” From this point on, your data will only remain on your device.

By following these steps, you can efficiently manage your storage space and ensure your important data remains safe.