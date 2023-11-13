A Powerful Movement: Join the Read My Lips Initiative to Promote Cervical Screening

The Irish Examiner is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at raising awareness for cervical screening. Inspired the late Vicky Phelan’s unwavering dedication to women’s health, the Read My Lips campaign seeks to empower women to take charge of their well-being. In collaboration with notable Irish figures such as sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley and TV presenter Muireann O’Connell, we invite you to join this powerful movement and make a difference.

To participate in the Read My Lips initiative, all you need is your smartphone and a bold shade of lipstick. Here’s how you can get involved:

1. Grab your phone and switch to the front-facing camera.

2. Record a video of yourself applying lipstick.

3. Share your video on social media using the hashtag #ReadMyLips.

4. Encourage your friends, followers, and viewers to prioritize their health choosing cervical screening and booking a test.

5. Don’t forget to tag @irishexaminerlifestyle on Instagram so that we can spread your inspiring message.

FAQ:

Q: Why is cervical screening important?

A: Cervical screening, also known as a smear test, helps detect early signs of cervical cancer, increasing the chances of successful treatment. Regular screenings can save lives.

Q: Who can participate in the Read My Lips initiative?

A: Anyone who believes in the importance of cervical screening and wants to contribute to spreading the message can join the campaign. Your support will be invaluable in raising awareness and promoting proactive health measures.

Q: Can I make a difference participating?

A: Absolutely! By sharing your video and encouraging others to prioritize their health, you are empowering individuals to take control of their well-being and potentially saving lives. Your voice matters, and together, we can bring about positive change.

Join us today in honoring Vicky Phelan’s legacy amplifying the call for cervical screening. Let the world hear your message, read your lips, and choose to prioritize their health. Together, we can make a difference.