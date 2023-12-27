How to Maintain Your Privacy on Instagram

In today’s digital world, social media platforms like Instagram have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, there are times when we want to take a break from the constant updates and notifications from certain people. Luckily, Instagram provides a solution to this problem allowing users to mute others without unfollowing them.

This article will guide you through the process of muting someone on Instagram, ensuring that you can maintain your connections without feeling overwhelmed their content.

Muting Someone’s Posts and Stories

If you no longer want to see someone’s posts and stories in your feed, follow these simple steps to mute them:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap the search icon and search for the username of the person you want to mute.

3. Go to their profile and tap the “Following” option.

4. Select the “Mute” option.

5. Toggle the switch next to “Posts” or “Stories” to mute their content.

By muting someone’s posts and stories, you can still stay connected with them on Instagram without being bombarded their updates.

Muting Someone’s Messages and Calls

In addition to muting posts and stories, Instagram also allows you to mute someone’s messages and calls. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap the arrow or Messenger icon at the top right corner of the feed.

3. Open the chat of the person you want to mute.

4. Tap the person’s name at the top of the chat.

5. Select the “Mute” option.

6. Toggle the switch next to “Mute messages” or “Mute calls” to mute their messages or calls.

By muting someone’s messages and calls, you can maintain your privacy and avoid unnecessary notifications.

Muting Group Chat Notifications

If you’re part of a group chat on Instagram but want to mute the notifications, follow these steps:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap the arrow or Messenger icon at the top right corner of the feed.

3. Open the group conversation you want to mute.

4. Tap the group name at the top.

5. Select the “Mute” option.

6. Toggle the switch next to “Mute messages,” “Mute @mentions,” or “Mute calls.”

By muting group chat notifications, you can still be part of the conversation without being constantly notified about new messages.

Maintaining your privacy on Instagram is essential in today’s digital age. By muting certain people and conversations, you can have a more controlled and enjoyable social media experience.