New Horror Film ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Takes a Dark Turn with Iconic Characters

A new horror film has taken audiences storm with its dark and twisted take on the beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood. “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” has proven to be an unexpected slasher hit, grossing over $5 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of less than $100,000.

The film, written and directed Rhys Frake-Waterfield, explores a world where Pooh, Piglet, and the gang descend into homicidal madness. Frake-Waterfield expressed surprise at the film’s success during a recent interview, admitting that he initially thought it would only have a limited release. However, after stills from the movie were released and gained widespread attention, he realized the need for reshoots to make the film more visually impressive.

Frake-Waterfield was careful not to create a simple cash grab based on Disney’s iconic characters. He wanted to make something completely different, something that would be imposing and terrifying. By taking cute, innocent characters and turning them into massive, blood-covered killers wielding weapons, he aimed to create a unique horror experience.

“Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock, making it the first streaming service to offer the film outside of VOD platforms. The plot follows Pooh and Piglet’s descent into violence once Christopher Robin leaves for university. The film has already garnered enough success to warrant a sequel, which will introduce the character of Tigger.

To watch the film, viewers can subscribe to Peacock's Premium or Premium Plus plans.

