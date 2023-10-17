VH1’s New Game Show “Celebrity Squares” Premieres with Star-Studded Lineup

VH1’s latest show, “Celebrity Squares,” hosted actor and comedian DC Young Fly, is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 17 at 8 p.m. The game show will feature today’s hottest stars participating in the ultimate tic-tac-toe game with a twist.

In “Celebrity Squares,” celebrity guests will answer a series of Black trivia questions, while contestants must determine whether the stars are giving correct answers or bluffing. The star-studded lineup includes famous names such as Babyface, Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Kirk Franklin, Bresha Webb, Luenell, Taye Diggs, and more.

For those who have cut the traditional cable cord, there are still ways to catch the show live. You can stream it on platforms like Philo and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials to new subscribers.

Philo is an entertainment streaming service that offers over 60 channels and includes VH1 in their lineup. They offer a free trial and cost $25 per month. Subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year.

FuboTV is another option for streaming “Celebrity Squares,” offering access to not only VH1 but also other TV shows, live sports events, and more. They also provide a free trial and have two plans: the Pro Plan at $70 per month, and the Elite Plan at $80 per month. Both plans allow subscribers to record and watch shows on unlimited screens.

So mark your calendars for October 17 and get ready for an exciting game show experience with your favorite celebrities. Don’t miss the premiere of “Celebrity Squares” on VH1, where you can enjoy a fun-filled evening of entertainment and trivia.

