The Neighbors Are Watching: Lifetime’s New Crime Thriller Premieres Tonight

The highly anticipated crime thriller, “The Neighbors Are Watching,” is set to make its premiere tonight on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Starring Kabby Borders and Will Holland, this gripping tale follows a single woman’s attempt to escape her troubled past in a new subdivision.

Based on a captivating storyline, the protagonist becomes convinced that she has witnessed her attractive new neighbor commit a murder. However, her claims go unheard as nobody believes her. As she delves deeper into the truth, the protagonist is forced to confront the darker aspects of her own past, leading to a series of unexpected twists, shocking revelations, and intense moments of suspense.

If you’re unsure which channel Lifetime is on, you can utilize the channel finders provided Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

For those without a cable subscription, “The Neighbors Are Watching” can be accessed through the streaming service Philo. With over 60 channels available, Philo also offers a convenient free trial for new users.

Don’t miss out on this gripping crime thriller tonight at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

