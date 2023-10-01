Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears: Preview and How to Watch

The Denver Broncos (0-3) are hoping to end their three-game losing streak as they face off against the struggling Chicago Bears (0-3) on October 1, 2023. The Bears, despite their recent winning streak, have been struggling to score points and gain yards.

The Broncos have been surrendering an average of 40.7 points per game, while the Bears have been scoring only 15.7 points. This 25.0 point differential will be a key factor in determining the outcome of the game.

In terms of yardage, the Broncos have been giving up 458.3 yards per game, while the Bears have been averaging only 250 yards. This significant yardage gap will be a challenge for the Bears to overcome if they hope to secure a victory.

Another area where the Broncos have an advantage is in their rushing defense. They have been allowing an average of 177.7 rushing yards per game, while the Bears have only been able to muster 101.7 rushing yards. This disparity will make it difficult for the Bears to establish a strong ground game.

One area of concern for the Bears is turnovers. They have turned the ball over six times this season, while the Broncos have only forced one turnover. The Bears will need to protect the ball and limit their mistakes if they want to have a chance against the Broncos.

To watch this game live, you can use Fubo, which offers a 7-day free trial. Fubo provides live streaming of various sports and TV channels without the need for cable.

In summary, the Denver Broncos are looking to end their losing streak as they face the struggling Chicago Bears. The Broncos have a significant advantage in points scored, yards gained, and rushing defense. The Bears will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive performance if they want to come out on top in this matchup.

Sources:

– Fubo website (regional restrictions may apply)