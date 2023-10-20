Stream “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” on Peacock: Everything You Need to Know

The animated movie “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is now available to stream on the Peacock platform. The film, which was released in theaters in July, tells the story of Ruby Gillman, a 15-year-old Kraken living as a normal high school student in the town of Oceanside. When a power-hungry mermaid queen threatens their peaceful existence, Ruby must embrace her true identity with the help of her grandmother, a powerful Kraken.

In this unique world, mermaids are depicted as villains, while Krakens are portrayed as protectors of the seas. The film stars Lana Condor as Ruby Gillman and features an all-star cast including Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, and Jane Fonda. It was co-directed Kirk DeMicco and Faryn Pear.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” has garnered positive reviews since its release and marks DreamWorks Animation’s first film since the popular “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The film is now available to all Peacock subscribers, and it can also be rented on Prime Video and iTunes as paid video on demand. Peacock subscribers will be able to stream the movie for the next four months.

A subscription to Peacock starts at $5.99 per month with ads or $59.99 per year. An ad-free premium subscription is also available for an additional fee. Peacock offers a wide selection of animated films, including “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Minions.”

Now is the perfect time to dive into the world of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” and explore this captivating animated adventure. So grab your popcorn and get ready to join Ruby on her journey to embrace her true heritage and save the seas.

Sources:

– Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken’s Lana Condor & Annie Murphy on Flipping Mermaid/Kraken Narrative

– How Ruby Gillman Composer Created A Special “Kraken Language” For New DreamWorks Film

– Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken director teases unique animation style for Dreamworks’ latest