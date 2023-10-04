Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Makes a Strong Debut at $46 Million Globally

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, featuring an ensemble of talented voice actors including Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Kim Kardashian, and Serena Williams, made its global debut at $46 million. The film follows the four-pawed heroes as they acquire superpowers from a magical meteor that crashes in Adventure City. However, their powers are stolen their arch-rival, Mayor Humdinger, and a mad scientist, forcing the heroic pack of pups to save their town from impending doom. Directed Cal Brunker, this is the second Paw Patrol film, and a third one is already in the works, set to hit theaters in 2026.

For fans who can’t get enough of the beloved animated series, Paramount+ offers streaming access to the first Paw Patrol film and the first seven seasons of the TV show. The platform provides thousands of hours of entertainment, including popular titles like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the entire Star Trek franchise. Annual subscribers can save up to 16 percent on their subscription fees.

Additionally, all ten seasons of Paw Patrol are available on Noggin, an online streaming service owned Paramount Global. New subscribers can enjoy a 50 percent discount on an annual subscription and a free 30-day trial. This gives Paw Patrol enthusiasts the opportunity to watch their favorite episodes without any additional cost during the trial period.

If you’re searching for the perfect gift for a Paw Patrol fan, we’ve curated a selection of the best toys, games, and merchandise. From BPA-free silicone dinnerware sets to official merch from Paramount’s online store, these items are sure to bring joy to young fans of the animated series.

