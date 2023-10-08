The Challenges of Streaming North American Sports

Streaming popular North American sports can be challenging due to the complicated web of regional and national deals that remain in place, even as more audiences are turning to streaming platforms. However, with some clever strategies, cord-cutting sports fans can still watch all the games that matter to them without cable or satellite dishes.

There are several streaming options available for hockey fans. Sling TV offers two different tiers, Orange and Blue, which can be bundled together for maximum game coverage. With this package, you can watch regional games on ABC, TNT, TBS, ESPN, and ESPN2, but some major regional broadcasters like Bally Sports and Spectrum SportsNet are not included.

DirecTV Stream is another option, offering access to all the major regional and national broadcasters, including ABC, TNT, TBS, ESPN, and ESPN2. To watch out-of-market and exclusive nationally televised games, you can add ESPN+ to your package. However, NHL Network is only available on the higher-tier packages.

For out-of-market fans, ESPN+ is a comprehensive streaming service. It allows you to stream all out-of-market games and offers 50 exclusive games as well. However, it does not include the Winter Classic or the Stanley Cup Finals, which require a streaming channel with TNT and TBS.

Other streaming services to consider include Hulu + Live TV, which offers access to major broadcasters like ABC, TNT, TBS, ESPN, and ESPN2, but lacks crucial regional networks like Bally Sports and MSG Network.

Lastly, NHL Center Ice is an option for out-of-market games, offering up to 40 games per week. However, it requires a cable or satellite television subscription, which limits its accessibility.

In conclusion, streaming North American sports can be challenging due to the complex nature of regional and national deals. However, with the right combination of streaming services, fans can still enjoy watching their favorite teams without cable or satellite subscriptions.

