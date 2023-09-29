“Flora and Son” Brings Musical Magic to Apple TV+

A new charming, Irish musical is set to grace our screens on Apple TV+ this Friday, September 29. Titled “Flora and Son,” the film stars Eve Hewson as Flora and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jeff, a washed-up musician. Directed John Carney, known for his work on “Modern Love” and “Begin Again,” this musical comedy-drama promises to tug at the heartstrings.

“Flora and Son” follows the story of single mom Flora, played Eve Hewson, who finds herself at a loss on how to handle her rebellious teenage son Max, portrayed Orén Kinlan. Encouraged the police to find a hobby for Max, Flora introduces him to a beat-up acoustic guitar. However, it is the arrival of Jeff, a former Los Angeles musician played Joseph Gordon-Levitt, that truly sparks a transformative journey for both Flora and Max.

The film beautifully explores the power of music and the bond between a mother and son. From the mind of John Carney, renowned for his musical storytelling, “Flora and Son” promises to take viewers on an emotional and uplifting ride.

To catch this heartwarming musical on Apple TV+, viewers will require an Apple TV+ subscription, available for $4.99 per month. There are also various free trial options available for those who wish to try out the streaming service.

So mark your calendars for September 29 and get ready to be enchanted the melodies and heartfelt performances in “Flora and Son” on Apple TV+.

