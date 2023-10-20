How to Protect Your Privacy Disabling Web Tracking on Instagram

Social media apps and websites often come at the cost of sacrificing our privacy. Many of these platforms rely on selling our data to third-party companies to generate revenue, making it difficult to maintain our online privacy. However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, has introduced new privacy controls that offer users more control over their data.

One notable feature in the Accounts Center section of these platforms allows users to manage how information from other businesses is connected to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. This feature enables users to view which businesses are sharing data with Meta, clear previous data, and prevent future activity tracking.

To disable web tracking on the Instagram app, follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture located in the bottom right corner. From your profile, tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner and select “Settings and privacy” from the menu. Choose “Accounts Center” as the first option on the screen. Select “Your information and permissions,” then “Your activity off Meta technologies.” Here, you have several options: view recent activity, disconnect specific activity, clear previous activity, and manage future activity. To prevent businesses from sending data in the future, select “Manage future activity,” and then choose “Disconnect future activity.”

By disconnecting future activity, your previous activity will also be cleared. This ensures that businesses and organizations will no longer share information about your interactions with them.

It’s important to remember that data collected other apps and platforms can be sold to Meta and linked to your Instagram profile, resulting in personalized ads. While some users may appreciate personalized experiences, safeguarding your privacy whenever possible is a wise decision.

