How to Turn Off Instagram Broadcast Notifications

Instagram users have recently found themselves bombarded with broadcast notifications, but there is a way to turn off these annoying invite requests. The new feature, which was rolled out on the social media platform this week, has caused frustration among many users. It involves receiving notifications to join different creators’ Broadcast Channels.

According to Instagram’s blog site, Broadcast Channels are a messaging tool for creators to engage with their followers on a large scale, similar to WhatsApp newsletter messages. The feature includes the ability for creators to gather feedback and responses from their followers using question prompts and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox.

To stop receiving these constant notifications, users can follow a simple process. They need to go to their settings, then privacy. From there, they should click on notifications, go to messages, and scroll down until they see the option for broadcast channel invites. Pressing “off” will disable these notifications.

A video, shared social media marketing agency Later.com on TikTok, has gained nearly half a million views. In the video, the process of turning off these notifications is explained, offering relief to frustrated users who are tired of being bombarded with invites.

Sources:

– Instagram blog site

– Later.com TikTok video