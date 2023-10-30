Why Virtual Conversations Can Turn Nasty: Unveiling the Dark Side of Online Interactions

Living in a gated community has brought about a new set of experiences for me – some positive, some not so much. One unexpected aspect of this new community is a WhatsApp group where residents engage in constant squabbles. This seemingly harmless digital window has revealed a fascinating phenomenon: people’s behavior can drastically change in virtual conversations compared to face-to-face interactions.

I’ve observed residents who are warm and polite in person transform into bitter and argumentative individuals online. It’s intriguing how a group of people who can have a healthy conversation in a physical setting suddenly devolves into nasty arguments when communicating virtually.

Contrary to popular belief that people try to be better in virtual conversations, it seems that some individuals are tired of being nice in real life, taking the opportunity to unleash their aggression online. According to Gali Einav, a professor at Reichman University in Israel, WhatsApp provides an outlet for people to express their aggression, leading to a more relaxed demeanor when they meet in person.

Furthermore, the size of the group plays a significant role in the dynamics of online communication. Studies on communication have shown that how we interact with one person is not the same as how we interact with a larger group. While arguments can occur in both physical and virtual spaces, they are more likely to escalate online.

An incident in a Bengaluru apartment complex perfectly illustrates this. A simple discussion about security personnel turned into a heated exchange of insults and eventually led to physical confrontations. The ease of starting arguments online coupled with the desire to have the last word prolongs these conflicts, leaving little room for resolution.

However, there is hope for defusing tension during online arguments. The involvement of silent spectators can play a crucial role. A humorous intervention a third person has the potential to alleviate the intensity of the argument or even put an end to it. Imagine a WhatsApp court jester providing comedic relief and diffusing tensions, if only police protection was available to fulfill such a role.

In conclusion, online interactions can bring out the dark side of individuals, causing behavior that starkly contrasts with their real-life personas. Understanding the complexities of virtual communication and the impact of group dynamics is essential for navigating these digital spaces successfully.

