When it comes to streaming platforms, Netflix is one of the best services out there. Not only does it give you access to thousands of movies and TV shows, but many Netflix plans also offer 4K HDR content and support for multiple screens and devices. However, once you’re logged in on a device, it may seem difficult to find the logout option. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to log out of Netflix on various devices.

On a Smart TV

To log out of Netflix on a smart TV, follow these steps:

Launch the Netflix app on your smart TV. Navigate to the left to open Netflix’s main menu. Select “Get Help” from the options. Choose “Sign Out” and confirm your decision to log out of the account.

On the Website

If you want to sign out of Netflix on the website, follow these steps:

Go to Netflix.com and click “Sign In” at the top of the page. Hover over your profile picture and choose “Account” from the dropdown. Under “Security and Privacy,” select “Manage Access and Devices.” Locate the smart TV or streaming device you want to sign out of and click “Sign Out.”

If you want to log out of Netflix on all your connected devices, you can choose “Sign Out of All Devices” from the “Security and Privacy” panel.

Signing Back In

To sign back into Netflix, follow these steps:

Launch Netflix on your smart TV or streaming device. Select “Log In” and use your existing Netflix credentials. If you’re a new subscriber, choose “Get Started” to explore the available subscription plans. On the “Choose How to Sign In” screen, you can either scan the QR code on your TV screen using your iOS or Android device, or enter the numeric code displayed on your TV screen.

Now you know how to log out of Netflix on different devices and how to sign back in when needed.

