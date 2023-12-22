How to Share Your WhatsApp Status on Other Platforms

In the digital age, social media has revolutionized the way we connect with others. One of the popular platforms, WhatsApp, not only allows us to exchange messages and make calls but also lets us share our daily adventures and moods through its status feature. However, have you ever wanted to spread your favorite moments beyond WhatsApp? Whether it’s posting quotes on Facebook or sharing hilarious status updates with friends on Snapchat, we’ve got you covered.

Sharing your WhatsApp status on other apps is a simple and enjoyable way to connect with friends across different platforms. Here’s how you can share your WhatsApp status updates to Facebook stories and other apps:

How to Share Your WhatsApp Status Update on Facebook Stories

To share your WhatsApp status on Facebook stories, you first need to verify and link your Facebook account with WhatsApp. Once that’s done, follow these steps:

Android:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap on the Status header.

2. Tap on “My status.”

3. Select the three vertical dots on the right corner of the status update you want to share.

4. Choose the “Share to Facebook” option.

5. Tap on “Share now.”

iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the Status header.

2. Tap on “My Status.”

3. When the status update you want to share plays, tap the eye icon.

4. Select the three horizontal dots.

5. Choose the “Share to Facebook” option.

6. Tap on “Share now.”

How to Share Your WhatsApp Status Update on Other Apps

Android:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap on the Status header.

2. Tap on “My status.”

3. Select the three vertical dots next to the status update you want to share.

4. Choose the “Share…” option.

5. Select the app you want to share your WhatsApp status update to.

iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the Status header.

2. Tap on “My Status.”

3. When the status update you want to share plays, tap the eye icon.

4. Select the three horizontal dots.

5. Choose the “Share” option.

6. Select the app you want to share your WhatsApp status update to.

By following these simple steps, you can easily share your WhatsApp status updates on other platforms, expanding your reach and connecting with friends in new and exciting ways.