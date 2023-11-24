Instagram Introduces New Feature for Personalized Sharing Experience

Instagram, the popular social networking platform owned Meta, has recently rolled out an exciting update for its users. With this latest feature, users can now share their posts and reels exclusively with a select group of friends, offering them greater control over their privacy and a more personalized sharing experience.

The new update, highlighted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, allows users to tailor their content for a specific audience. By opting to share posts and reels exclusively with their “Close Friends” list, users can ensure that only members of this select group have access to view their stories, likes, and comments.

This feature is now available on the stable version of the Instagram app for both Android and iOS devices. However, if you don’t see the feature yet, don’t worry. Be patient, as it may be on its way to your device. Simply check for updates regularly, and you should have it soon.

Sharing your Instagram reels and posts with close friends is a simple process. First, open the latest version of the Instagram app and create your post tapping the Plus(+) button at the bottom center. Once you’ve created your post, whether it’s a photo or a reel, tap “Next.”

On the final Share page, you’ll find the Audience tab. Here, you will see two options: “Everyone” and “Close Friends.” Simply tap the circle next to “Close Friends” to select it. Finally, tap “Done” and then “Share” in the top right corner of the screen. Your Instagram post or reel will now only be visible to your close friends, who will see a green Close Friends icon at the top right corner of the post, indicating that it’s meant exclusively for their close circle.

In addition to this new feature, Instagram is also testing a feature that allows users to react and respond to notes in direct messages using audio, photo, video, gifs, and stickers. The platform continues to innovate and provide its users with new ways to connect and interact.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use this feature on both Android and iOS devices?

A: Yes, the new sharing feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

Q: How can I share my Instagram reels and posts with close friends?

A: Simply follow these steps: open the Instagram app, create your post, tap “Next,” select “Close Friends” on the Share page, tap “Done,” and then tap “Share.”

Q: What does the green Close Friends icon indicate?

A: The green Close Friends icon signifies that the post or reel is exclusively intended for your close circle of friends.