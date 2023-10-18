How to Setup WhatsApp Passkey

Passkeys are a new form of authentication that allow users to log in to apps and websites without the need for passwords. WhatsApp is now integrating this feature, which means that users will no longer need to enter a 2-factor authentication code or password when logging in to their WhatsApp account. Instead, they can simply use their registered biometrics or a PIN to access their account.

This move comes as part of a larger trend towards more secure and convenient authentication methods. Google, for example, has recently launched its own passkey feature for its products. By using a passkey, users can sign in to Google apps and sites in the same way they unlock their devices. This not only makes it easier for users to access their accounts, but it also enhances security, as the passkey is stored locally on the device and cannot be stolen hackers.

At the moment, WhatsApp’s passkey feature is only available on certain Android devices, but it is expected to be rolled out for iOS users in the near future. To set up a passkey on WhatsApp, users will need to go to the app’s settings and select the “Account” option. From there, they can choose the “Privacy” menu and then “Fingerprint lock” or “PIN.”

In conclusion, the introduction of passkeys on WhatsApp offers a more convenient and secure way for users to log in to their accounts. By eliminating the need for passwords and 2-factor authentication, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to access their messages and also protecting their accounts from potential hacking attempts.

Sources:

– Google launches new Passkey feature for its products