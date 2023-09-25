How to Block Specific Titles on Netflix Kids Profile

If you want to ensure that your child does not have access to specific shows or movies on their Netflix Kids profile, there is a simple way to block them. By following a few steps, you can easily stop certain content from appearing.

To begin, access the Viewing Restrictions page on a web browser. This can be found in the settings section of your Netflix account. Once you have reached the page, you will see an option to enter specific titles that you don’t want your child to see.

This feature is useful if there are shows or movies that have become too repetitive or if there are age-appropriate titles that your child still finds scary. By entering the title into the designated area, you add it to a list of restricted content.

It’s important to note that blocking a title will only affect the Netflix Kids profile you are currently modifying. If you have multiple Kids profiles on your account, you will need to repeat the blocking process for each one individually.

If you ever change your mind and want to unblock a title, you can easily do so. Return to the Viewing Restrictions page and click the “x” next to the title you wish to unblock. Save your changes, and the title will be restored.

Remember that for any changes to take effect on the device your child uses to watch Netflix, you may need to sign out and back into your Netflix account.

Overall, this feature allows parents to have more control over the content their children can access on Netflix Kids profiles. By blocking specific titles, you can ensure that your child is only watching age-appropriate and suitable content.

