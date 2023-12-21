New Feature on WhatsApp Lets You Send Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has just introduced a new feature that allows users to send voice messages that self-destruct after they have been listened to. This feature, called “View Once,” adds an extra layer of security and privacy to voice notes.

Similar to the view once feature for photos and videos, the view once voice messages ensure that the content cannot be forwarded, shared, copied, saved, or captured in a screenshot. Once the recipient listens to the voice message, it automatically disappears without leaving any trace behind.

This new feature is particularly useful when sharing sensitive or private information with someone, as it reduces the risk of the message being disseminated unintentionally. Users can now send voice messages knowing that they will be seen only once the intended recipient.

To send a view once voice message, simply open WhatsApp and go to the chat window of the person you want to send the message to. Tap on the microphone icon to start recording your voice note. Before sending it, you will see an option to enable the view once feature. Once enabled, the recipient will receive the voice message with a notification indicating that it can only be viewed once.

This latest update from WhatsApp further emphasizes the importance of privacy and security in messaging apps. By providing users with more control over their shared content, WhatsApp aims to create a safer and more private messaging experience.

So, next time you have a sensitive voice message to share, take advantage of the view once feature on WhatsApp to ensure that it remains confidential and self-destructs after it has been listened to.