WhatsApp Introduces “View Once” Feature for Private Photo and Video Sharing

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging apps, is constantly adding new features to enhance user experience. One such feature is the “View Once” setting, which allows users to send photos and videos that can only be opened and viewed once. This feature is similar to the one found on Instagram.

The purpose of the “View Once” setting is to ensure that the media shared on WhatsApp remains private and doesn’t stay on the chat indefinitely. When the setting is enabled, the recipient will only be able to open and view the photo or video once. After that, it will automatically get deleted from their device.

To send a “View Once” photo or video, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and go to the conversation or group chat where you want to send the media.

Step 2: Upload the photo or video tapping on the plus sign, paperclip icon, or camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Choose the media you want to send.

Step 3: Once the media is uploaded, you will be taken to the editing screen. Look for the chat box where you can type a caption. Next to the send icon, you will see an icon with an incomplete circle and the number 1 inside it. Tap on it to complete the circle and turn it white.

Step 4: The “View Once” feature is now enabled. Your message will be sent with the words “Photo” or “Video” written on it, along with a “View Once” icon.

With the introduction of the “View Once” feature, WhatsApp is allowing users to have more control over their privacy and the media they share. Whether it’s personal photos or confidential work documents, users can now ensure that their media remains private and doesn’t linger on the recipient’s device.