3 Effective Methods for Sending Large Video Files on WhatsApp

Sharing large video files on WhatsApp can be a challenge, but with a few simple tricks, you can easily overcome this hurdle. Here are three effective methods that allow you to send long videos on WhatsApp without any hassle.

Method 1: Sending Videos as a Document on WhatsApp (Android)

For Android smartphone users, sending large videos as a document is an ideal solution. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select the chat where you want to send the video file. Tap on the paperclip icon and choose “Document.”

Step 2: Browse through your list of documents and select the desired video.

Step 3: The video will appear as a document on your chat. It can be viewed once downloaded.

Method 2: Sending Large Video Files through Google Drive

Another convenient method to send large videos on WhatsApp is through Google Drive. This method works for both Android and iPhone users. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Set up your Google Drive account, if you haven’t done so already.

Step 2: Upload the video file to your Google Drive. Depending on the file size, the uploading process may take some time.

Step 3: After the upload is complete, click on the “Share” option located at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Select the “Get shareable link” option. This will generate a link to your file.

Step 5: Customize accessibility restrictions according to your preferences.

Step 6: Copy the generated file link and paste it into your desired WhatsApp chat to share it.

Method 3: Sending Large Videos on WhatsApp through WeTransfer

WeTransfer is another useful tool for sending large videos on WhatsApp. With the free version, you can share videos up to 2GB, while a paid subscription allows files up to 20GB. Here’s how to use it:

Step 1: Open the WeTransfer website and click on the “Add Files” option.

Step 2: Upload the video file you want to share.

Step 3: Once the file is uploaded, select the “Get a link” option.

Step 4: Copy the provided link and send it to your desired WhatsApp chat. The recipient can simply open the link and download the file.

In conclusion, these three simple methods provide effective ways to send large videos on WhatsApp. Whether you choose to send videos as a document, use Google Drive, or utilize WeTransfer, these options will help you share your videos with ease.