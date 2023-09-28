How to Share High-Quality Photos and Videos on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users who want to share photos and videos in high-definition quality can now do so without having to deal with compression. This feature is a welcome change for those who prefer to send and receive content in the best possible quality.

If you want to share a high-definition video that is stored on your computer, there is a simple method to accomplish this. First, open WhatsApp Web on your computer and navigate to the chat where you want to share the video. Click on the paper clip icon and select the Document option from the context menu. Choose the video you want to send and click the Open button. However, keep in mind that videos sent as documents cannot be played within WhatsApp and must be downloaded and played using a different player.

On Android devices, you can also share images and videos as documents using a similar method. Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone, click on the + icon (for iPhone) or the paperclip icon (for Android), and then select Photos or Gallery. Choose the desired video or photo from the list, and you will see an HD icon on the preview screen. Tap the HD icon and select HD Quality from the menu at the bottom. Finally, tap the Done (for iPhone) or Send (for Android) button to share the image or video in high-definition quality.

However, there are some limitations when it comes to sharing videos on WhatsApp Web. The platform has a maximum file size limit of 16MB for videos, which means that longer videos may not be sent successfully. Additionally, a poor internet connection can also cause issues with sending videos on WhatsApp. Make sure you have a stable internet connection to avoid any problems.

To log into WhatsApp Web with your phone number, visit the official WhatsApp Web page and select the Link with Phone Number option. Enter your phone number when prompted, and then open WhatsApp on your phone to complete the setup.

