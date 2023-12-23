WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Send High-Quality Media

A recent update WhatsApp now allows users to send full original quality photos and videos over the messaging service. This means that there is no compression applied to the media, resulting in clearer and more detailed images and videos.

To send full quality media on WhatsApp, users can follow these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone Select a chat, either a new one or an existing conversation Tap on the + Plus button From the menu options, choose “Document” Select “Choose Photo or Video” Choose the desired photo or video you want to send as a document in full resolution Send the media as usual

By selecting the media as a document and going through this process, the media is sent as the full original file, without any compression. The recipient will receive it as they would any other file, whether it is in JPEG, RAW, HEIF/HEIC, or any other image format.

This new feature provides users with more control over the quality of the media they send on WhatsApp. The previous method of sending HD photos had some level of compression, but with this update, users can now ensure that their media retains its original quality.

Opinions about this new method of sending full quality images and videos may vary. Some users might prefer a simpler process, like the one offered Messages on iPhone, where there is less complexity and interaction. On the other hand, some users might appreciate the granularity of control that WhatsApp provides.

What are your thoughts on this new feature? Do you prefer the ability to send media in its original quality, or would you rather have a simpler method? Share your thoughts in the comments below.