WhatsApp Testing “View Once” Feature for Disappearing Voice Messages

WhatsApp is known for introducing new features to enhance user experience, and the latest addition may just revolutionize voice messaging. The popular messaging app is now testing a “view once” feature for voice messages, allowing users to send a voice note that disappears as soon as the recipient listens to it.

Voice messaging has become a popular alternative to phone calls and texting, offering a convenient way to share thoughts quickly and effortlessly. However, there are times when users may not want their voice messages to be saved indefinitely. Whether it’s a mistake in the message or some juicy gossip they’d rather keep private, the ability to send voice messages that vanish after one listen can be highly desirable.

WhatsApp already has a “view once” feature for messages, photos, and videos, similar to Snapchat’s disappearing content. However, this functionality did not extend to voice messages until now. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature in its beta versions, with the iOS beta program already at full capacity. However, Android users can try it out joining the WhatsApp beta program.

To send a disappearing voice message on WhatsApp, users must first be running the beta version of the app. Once in a chat, they can hold down the microphone button to start recording a voice note. By pulling up and entering hands-free mode, a new icon labeled (1) will appear. Tapping on this icon will send the voice message in “view once” mode.

It’s important to note that once a voice message is sent in this manner, the sender won’t be able to listen to it again. Likewise, as soon as the recipient listens to or dismisses the message, it will disappear permanently.

Although the “view once” feature for voice messages is still being tested and not yet available to the public, it showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to continually improving its platform. As messaging preferences evolve, WhatsApp’s innovative features aim to provide users with greater control and ease of communication.

