How to Share Festive Stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram

As the year comes to an end, the holiday season is in full swing, and with the rise of technology, our mode of sending season’s greetings has shifted to online platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. The days of sharing physical greeting cards and making phone calls are being replaced the convenience and creativity of sharing Reels, images, and stickers. If you’re wondering how to send vibrant Christmas stickers on these platforms, we’ve got you covered.

WhatsApp Stickers

To share Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, follow these easy steps:

1. Sticker Packs: Open the Google Play Store and search for your preferred Christmas sticker pack. Choose from the wide variety available.

2. Adding Stickers to WhatsApp: Once you’ve downloaded the sticker app, open the sticker pack. You’ll find multiple sticker packs, each with an “Add” button (+) sign. Tap on the button to seamlessly integrate the stickers into your WhatsApp.

3. Sending Stickers on WhatsApp: After adding the stickers to your app, open a chat window with the desired contact. In the emoji section, you’ll notice a dedicated tab for stickers. Tap on it to access all your newly added stickers and select the ones you want to share.

Instagram Stickers

Sharing Christmas stickers on Instagram is equally easy. Here are a few ways to do it:

1. Direct Messages: Open the Direct Messages feature on your Instagram app and navigate to the chat window of the person you want to send the stickers to.

2. Sticker Icon: Look for the sticker icon located next to the text-typing bar at the bottom of the chat window.

3. Sticker Search Bar: Tap on the sticker icon to open the sticker search bar. Type “Christmas” in the search bar to discover a wide selection of festive-themed stickers.

4. Select and Send: Browse through the Christmas stickers and choose the one you like. Tap on it, and it will be sent to the recipient, instantly adding a festive touch to your Instagram messages.

By following these simple steps, you can spread the holiday cheer to your loved ones on WhatsApp and Instagram. Embrace the technology and make this Christmas season special with vibrant digital stickers!