How To See Whose Birthday It Is On Snapchat?

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, is not only a platform for sharing photos and videos with friends, but it also allows users to stay connected and celebrate special occasions. One such occasion is birthdays. If you’re wondering how to see whose birthday it is on Snapchat, we’ve got you covered with this handy guide.

Step 1: Open Snapchat

Launch the Snapchat app on your smartphone or tablet. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to access all the features.

Step 2: Go to the Chat Section

Swipe right from the camera screen to access the Chat section. Here, you’ll find all your conversations and friends’ stories.

Step 3: Look for the Birthday Cake Emoji

Scroll through your friends’ list in the Chat section. If any of your friends have their birthday today, you’ll notice a birthday cake emoji next to their name. This emoji indicates that it’s their special day.

Step 4: Send Birthday Wishes

Once you’ve identified whose birthday it is, tap on their name to open the chat window. From here, you can send them a personalized birthday message, photo, or video to make their day even more memorable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I see upcoming birthdays on Snapchat?

A: Unfortunately, Snapchat only displays the birthday cake emoji on the day of the person’s birthday. You won’t be able to see upcoming birthdays in advance.

Q: What if I don’t see the birthday cake emoji?

A: If you don’t see the birthday cake emoji next to any of your friends’ names, it means that no one on your friends’ list has their birthday today.

Q: Can I customize the birthday cake emoji?

A: Currently, Snapchat does not offer customization options for the birthday cake emoji. It is a standard emoji used to indicate someone’s birthday.

Now that you know how to see whose birthday it is on Snapchat, you can make sure to send your friends heartfelt wishes and make their day extra special. Remember, birthdays are a time for celebration and connecting with loved ones, and Snapchat provides a fun and convenient way to do just that.