How To See Who’s Added You On Snapchat?

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, has become a staple in the lives of millions of users worldwide. With its unique features and disappearing messages, it’s no wonder people are curious about who has added them as friends on the platform. In this article, we will explore how you can easily see who has added you on Snapchat and answer some frequently asked questions.

How to check who has added you on Snapchat:

1. Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone or tablet.

2. Tap on the ghost icon at the top left corner of the screen to access your profile.

3. On your profile page, you will see a number next to your username. This number represents the total count of friends you have on Snapchat.

4. Tap on the number to view a list of all your friends.

5. Scroll through the list to see who has added you recently. New additions will be marked with a “+” sign next to their username.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I see who has added me if I haven’t added them back?

No, you can only see who has added you as a friend on Snapchat if you have added them back. If someone adds you and you haven’t added them back, they will appear in your “Added Me” section, but you won’t be able to see their username or profile.

2. Can I see who has removed me as a friend on Snapchat?

Unfortunately, Snapchat does not provide a feature that allows you to see who has removed you as a friend. The only way to know if someone has removed you is if you notice their username missing from your friend’s list.

3. Can I hide my friends list on Snapchat?

Yes, Snapchat offers a privacy feature that allows you to hide your friends list from other users. To enable this feature, go to your profile, tap on the settings icon, select “Who Can…” and then choose “See My Friends.” From there, you can choose between “Everyone,” “My Friends,” or “Only Me.”

In conclusion, checking who has added you on Snapchat is a simple process that can be done within the app. Remember to regularly review your friend’s list and adjust your privacy settings to ensure your Snapchat experience is enjoyable and secure.