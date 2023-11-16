How to Find Out Who Has Unfollowed You on Instagram

Instagram is a popular platform for content creators and casual users alike. However, one of the common frustrations is not knowing who has unfollowed you. Instagram doesn’t notify you when someone decides to unfollow your account, leaving you wondering who it might be. But fear not, there are ways to find out who has unfollowed you on Instagram.

Manually Checking:

There are two methods to manually check if someone has unfollowed you on Instagram. The first method is to search for the person’s name to confirm if they are still following you. This method can be a bit tedious, especially if you have a long list of followers. The second method is to use a third-party app that tracks your followers and provides you with information about who has recently unfollowed your account.

To manually check who has unfollowed you on Instagram, follow these steps:

1. Log into the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device and go to your profile.

2. Tap on the follower count at the top of your profile.

3. In the search bar, manually search for specific followers you suspect may have unfollowed you.

4. If they don’t appear in the search results, it means they have unfollowed you.

You can also remove followers from your account using the above steps. Simply search for the account and tap on the “Remove” button next to their name.

Using Third-Party Apps:

If you prefer a more convenient method, you can use third-party apps to track your unfollowers on Instagram. One of the recommended apps is FollowMeter, available for both Android and iOS. FollowMeter analyzes your Instagram account to extract data and provides you with a list of people who have unfollowed you.

To use FollowMeter:

1. Download the FollowMeter app and log into your Instagram account.

2. Once logged in, FollowMeter will start analyzing your account.

3. Tap on “Unfollowers” in your Profile Activity panel to see the list of people who have unfollowed you.

4. If you want to stop seeing their posts and stories, you can unfollow them tapping on “Following.”

Remember that third-party apps are not officially licensed Instagram, so be cautious while using them and only download them from trusted app stores.

Now you can stay updated on your Instagram followers and easily find out who has unfollowed you. Keep in mind that building a following on social media is not just about the numbers, but about engaging and connecting with your audience.