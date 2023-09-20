WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, offers a feature called “Status” where users can share updates in the form of photos, videos, or text that disappear after 24 hours. However, if you prefer not to see a particular contact’s status updates, you can mute them to prevent them from appearing prominently in the Status tab. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to view muted status updates on WhatsApp.

First, open WhatsApp on your phone. Then, tap on the “Updates” tab. Under the “Status” section, tap on “More.” This will bring up a menu where you can access additional options for managing your status updates. Scroll down and tap on “Muted Updates.” Here, you will find a list of contacts whose status updates have been muted. Scroll through this section to check for any updates.

If you want to unmute a contact’s status update and start seeing their updates again, follow these steps. Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the “Status” section. Scroll down to the “Muted updates” section, where you will find a list of contacts whose updates are muted. Tap and hold on the contact’s status update that you want to unmute. Finally, tap on the “Unmute” option to start seeing their status updates.

These simple steps allow you to control which status updates you see on WhatsApp, giving you the freedom to personalize your experience and avoid content that may not be of interest to you.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Help Center