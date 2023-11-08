How to See Your Liked Posts on Instagram: A Hidden Feature Revealed

Most of us find ourselves immersed in social media platforms like Instagram and X during our leisure time, often endlessly scrolling until we drift off to sleep. But have you ever experienced the frustration of liking a post on Instagram, only to see it disappear as the feed refreshes? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. And the good news is, there’s a way to access all your liked posts on Instagram.

Instagram actually allows users to view all the posts they have liked on the platform, whether they are photos or videos. Follow these simple steps to unlock this feature:

1. Open Instagram and navigate to the bottom navigation bar. From there, tap on the hamburger menu located at the top-right corner.

2. Once the menu appears, select “Your Activity” from the options.

3. Within the “Interactions” tab, you will find the “Likes” section.

4. Clicking on “Likes” will reveal a list of all the Instagram posts you have liked so far.

5. By utilizing the filter options at the top, you can sort your liked posts from newest to oldest and vice versa. You can even specify a duration or filter posts from a specific Instagram user.

This feature enables you to revisit and rediscover content that brings you joy, whether it’s memes, Reels, or articles. It also allows you to reconnect with creators who may have faded from your feed over time. And if nothing else, it’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane!

Furthermore, Instagram is said to be working on a new version of the “Following” tab, which used to display all the posts that you and your friends had liked until October 2019. Although app reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has identified this feature, its return is uncertain for now. So, unfortunately, there is currently no definitive way to see what your friends are liking on Instagram.

The ability to access your liked pictures on Instagram provides a unique and personalized experience on the platform. Whether you want to reminisce or simply keep track of the content that resonates with you, this hidden feature offers a valuable tool for Instagram users.

FAQ:

Q: Can I see all the posts I have liked on Instagram?

A: Yes, you can. By following the steps mentioned above, you can access a list of all the posts you have liked on Instagram.

Q: Can I sort my liked posts on Instagram?

A: Absolutely. The filter options provided in the “Likes” section allow you to sort your liked posts the newest, oldest, or even specify a duration. You can also filter posts from a specific Instagram user.

Q: Can I see what my friends are liking on Instagram?

A: Unfortunately, there is currently no definitive way to see what your friends are liking on Instagram. The platform used to have a feature called the “Following” tab, which displayed liked posts, but it was removed in October 2019.