Upgrade Your Game Room with the TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K Smart TV

Upgrade your game room with the ultimate entertainment experience – the TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and crystal-clear audio, all at a discounted price of $2,998. With a 25% savings off the original list price of $3,999, this deal is not to be missed.

Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers incredible detail with four times the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs. Watch your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events with an ultra-smooth viewing experience, thanks to the 120Hz panel refresh rate that eliminates motion blur. The motion rate of 480 with MEMC frame insertion ensures the best-in-class motion clarity for an immersive gaming and movie-watching experience.

Experience vibrant and lifelike colors with the wide color gamut, which provides richer hues compared to standard 4K UHD TVs. The high brightness direct LED backlight produces brighter images, further enhancing your viewing pleasure. This TV also supports HDR ULTRA, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, allowing you to enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and fine details.

Powered the TCL AIPQ Engine technology with Deep Learning AI, the TV optimizes color, contrast, and clarity, resulting in an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Gamers will appreciate the auto game mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which automatically enables game mode for the lowest input lag and latency, providing a seamless and responsive gaming performance. The game accelerator 240 ensures a lag-free experience with up to blistering fast 240 variable refresh rate (VRR).

Immerse yourself in a 3D sound experience with DTS Virtual:X. This advanced audio post-processing technology offers immersive sound from just your TV speakers, enhancing your everyday content.

Upgrade your game room today with the TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV and elevate your entertainment to new heights. Shop now on Amazon and take advantage of free shipping and holiday returns until January 31st.

FAQ:

Q: What is the resolution of the TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV?

A: The TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering incredible detail with four times the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

Q: Does the TV support high dynamic range (HDR)?

A: Yes, the TV supports HDR ULTRA, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, providing enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and fine details.

Q: Does the TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV have gaming features?

A: Yes, the TV has an auto game mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which automatically enables game mode for the lowest input lag and latency, ensuring a seamless gaming performance.

Q: Can I experience immersive sound with just the TV speakers?

A: Yes, the TV features DTS Virtual:X technology, offering advanced audio post-processing for an immersive 3D sound experience, all from the TV speakers alone.