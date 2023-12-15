Easy Steps to Reset Your Windows PC

Summary: Resetting your Windows PC can be a simple solution to clear out unnecessary files and troubleshoot technical issues. With the latest versions of Windows, the process has become even easier. Here’s a step-by-step guide to reset your Windows PC, whether you’re using Windows 11 or Windows 10.

Resetting a Windows 11 PC

Resetting your Windows 11 PC is a straightforward process. Microsoft offers two options: keeping your files or deleting everything. If you choose to delete everything, make sure to back up any important files to an external drive or a cloud service.

To start the process, go to Start > Settings > System > Recovery, and select Reset this PC. If you want to keep your files and reinstall Windows, choose the “Keep my files” option. Select your preferred storage option and modify any other settings according to your preference. Leave the settings at default if you’re unsure. Set “Restore preinstalled apps” to “No” and proceed with the process. If you don’t see this option, it means your PC doesn’t have any preinstalled apps that you can configure.

If you prefer to wipe everything, you’ll be asked to confirm before proceeding. Allow Windows to complete the process and then follow the setup steps to customize your PC to your preferences.

Resetting a Windows 10 PC

Resetting a Windows 10 PC differs based on the version you’re using. If you have a version older than 2004, you’ll need to use the Fresh Start option. Go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Defender > Device performance & health > Fresh Start. Follow the instructions provided to initiate the process.

For versions newer than 2004, follow these steps: Start > Settings > Update & Security > Recovery > Reset this PC > Get Started. Choose to keep your files if you want to retain them or back up important files and opt to delete everything. Set “Restore preinstalled apps” to “No” and click continue to complete the process and reset your PC.

Whether you’re using Windows 11 or Windows 10, resetting your PC can help resolve issues and provide a fresh start.