Snapchat is known for its fleeting moments, but sometimes you receive a snap that you want to enjoy a little longer. Thankfully, Snapchat offers a feature that allows you to replay a snap, giving you another chance to view it. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to replay a snap on Snapchat.

First, open the Snapchat app on your mobile device and log in to your account if you haven’t already. Next, you’ll need to receive a snap from a friend – this can be either a photo or a video snap.

To view the snap, simply tap on it. If it’s a photo snap, it will appear on your screen instantly. If it’s a video snap, you’ll need to press and hold the screen to view it.

After viewing the snap, you’ll notice an icon (usually a circular arrow) or a text prompt that says “Replay” on the screen. This indicates that you have the option to replay the snap. To replay it, simply tap on the “Replay” icon or the text prompt.

It’s important to note that there are limitations on how many times you can replay a snap. By default, Snapchat allows you to replay one snap per day for free. However, if you’ve used up your free replay or want to replay more snaps, you have the option to purchase additional replays.

To purchase additional replays, go to your profile screen tapping on your Bitmoji or profile icon. From there, tap on the gear icon to access your settings. Scroll down and find the “Additional Services” section, then select “Replay” and follow the prompts to purchase replays.

Once you’ve replayed a snap, you can enjoy it again. However, it’s important to keep in mind that once you’ve replayed a snap, it won’t be available for replay again unless the sender resends it. Snapchat values the ephemerality of its content, so replaying snaps is a limited feature.

So there you have it – a simple guide on how to replay a snap on Snapchat. Whether it’s a funny moment or a beautiful photo, replaying a snap allows you to savor those special Snapchat memories a bit longer.

Sources:

– Snapchat (no URL)