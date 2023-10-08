How to Remove the “Continue Watching” List on Netflix

Summary: Netflix’s “Continue Watching” feature allows you to easily resume watching TV shows and movies, but there are times when you might want to remove this list. This article explores four different methods to remove the “Continue Watching” list on your smart TV. Options include clearing your viewing history, creating a new profile, using browser extensions or apps, and contacting Netflix support for assistance. By the end of the article, you’ll be able to regain control over your viewing experience and remove the “Continue Watching” list from Netflix.

Privacy, embarrassment, distracting recommendations, and maintaining a clean watchlist are some reasons why you might want to remove the “Continue Watching” list on Netflix. To keep your watched content private, clearing your viewing history is an effective method. This eradicates all traces of the shows and movies you’ve watched, including your progress in each one. However, clearing your history will also reset your viewing recommendations.

Creating a new profile is another option to remove the “Continue Watching” list while retaining your viewing history. This gives you a fresh start with a separate space to explore new content. By adding a new profile, you’ll have a clean “Continue Watching” list and can customize settings according to your preferences.

Browser extensions and apps designed to hide or remove the “Continue Watching” list provide another solution. These tools offer enhanced control over your Netflix experience and allow you to keep your viewing history private.

Lastly, if you require additional assistance, reaching out to Netflix support can help. They can provide guidance or address any concerns you may have regarding the “Continue Watching” list.

In conclusion, this article highlights various methods to remove the “Continue Watching” list on Netflix. Whether you prioritize privacy, wish to avoid embarrassment, improve recommendations, or maintain a clean watchlist, these methods will help you achieve your goal. With a clear understanding of these options, you can regain control over your viewing experience and enjoy Netflix according to your preferences.

