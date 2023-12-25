How to Get Back in a WhatsApp Group Chat

Accidentally left a WhatsApp group chat and want back in? Don’t worry, rejoining a group chat is a simple process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

1. Locate the Group Info Page

To rejoin a WhatsApp group, you need to be re-added a Group Admin. If you know who the Group Admin is, you can message them directly. To find out who has Group Admin permissions, go to the Group info page. Click on the three dots at the top right of the screen and select Group info. Here, you’ll see the group members and who has admin rights.

2. Message the Group Admin

From the Group info page, tap on the name of the Group Admin and select the message option. Send them a message explaining that you want to rejoin the group.

3. Wait for an Invitation

The Group Admin will either add you back to the group directly or send you an invitation as a WhatsApp message.

4. Join the Group

If you receive an invitation, select Join Group. If the Group Admin has already added you back to the group, you can skip this step.

5. Verify Your Membership

Go back to the group and check if you’re a member again. You’ll see an admin message in the conversation confirming your return to the group. You’ll also be able to see any new updates and participate in the conversation.

It’s important to note that there is a waiting period for rejoining a group chat if you’ve left multiple times. For each consecutive leaving, the waiting time increases. The maximum waiting period is 81 days. However, if this is your first time leaving the group, your readmission will be immediate.

Rejoining a WhatsApp group chat is a straightforward process of reaching out to the Group Admin and requesting to be added back in. So, don’t worry if you’ve accidentally left a group chat – you can get back to chatting with your friends, family, or colleagues in no time.