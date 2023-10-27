Can Bridging-Based Ranking Transform Social Media?

In an era where social media platforms have been implicated in conflicts of various scales, from urban gun violence to civil wars, there is a growing need to explore alternative algorithms that bridge divides rather than exacerbate them. While it’s difficult to directly attribute the blame to social media for these incidents, evidence suggests that current algorithms, which prioritize engagement, may contribute to the rise of political polarization and violence.

Bridging-based ranking offers a potential solution. This alternative algorithm aims to foster mutual understanding and trust explicitly ranking content that bridges differing perspectives. Although this approach has been used on platforms like Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Polis (a platform for collecting public input), it has not yet been fully integrated into mainstream feeds.

Early evidence from existing uses of bridging-based ranking indicates that algorithmic changes could reduce partisan animosity and improve the inclusiveness of online interactions. As a result, regulators in the European Union and new platforms such as Bluesky are now exploring options that allow users to choose their preferred algorithm. Facebook has also conducted large-scale experiments to test different ranking options.

So, how does bridging-based ranking work? Unlike current engagement-based algorithms that emphasize clicks, likes, shares, and views, bridging-based ranking uses different signals to determine content ranking. One approach is to elevate content that receives positive feedback from people who typically hold differing viewpoints. This encourages content creators to be mindful of how their content resonates with “the other side”.

Facebook’s internal documents leaked whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that the platform had tested this approach for ranking comments. Positive engagement from diverse audiences was associated with higher-quality comments and reduced instances of bullying, hate speech, and incitement to violence. Similar strategies are used in Community Notes and X’s crowd-sourced fact-checking feature.

Bridging-based ranking aims to promote constructive forms of conflict rather than eliminating conflict altogether. It draws inspiration from conflict management strategies employed professional mediators, facilitators, and “peacebuilders”. These professionals understand how conflicts escalate and know how to build mutual understanding and trust through structured communication.

Encouraging big tech firms like Meta (formerly Facebook) to adopt bridging-based ranking presents multiple benefits. Firstly, it challenges the notion that the attention economy solely prioritizes short-term engagement and revenue. While the tension between bridging and engagement goals is not yet fully understood, leaked Facebook papers suggest that incorporating bridging improves the user experience.

Furthermore, bridging-based ranking can reduce toxicity, content that violates community guidelines, and the need for intensive content moderation. By demonstrating a willingness to create less divisive algorithms, social media platforms can build goodwill among regulators and mitigate the risk of reputational and legal damage.

While important questions and challenges surrounding bridging-based ranking remain, such as defining which divides should be bridged, it is clear that exploring this algorithmic approach has the potential to transform social media and promote a more inclusive and constructive online environment.

FAQ

What is bridging-based ranking?

Bridging-based ranking is an alternative algorithm for ranking content in social media feeds. Unlike current engagement-based algorithms, which prioritize divisive content, bridging-based ranking aims to build mutual understanding and trust surfacing content that appeals to diverse perspectives and encourages positive feedback from individuals with opposing viewpoints.

Has bridging-based ranking been implemented on any social media platforms?

While the core logic of bridging-based ranking has been used on platforms like Facebook and X, it has not been fully integrated into main feeds. However, it has been employed in Polis, an online platform for collecting public input, and has shown promising results in reducing partisan animosity and improving the inclusiveness of online interactions.

Why should big tech adopt bridging-based ranking?

Encouraging big tech firms to adopt bridging-based ranking presents several benefits. Firstly, it challenges the prevailing notion that the attention economy and short-term engagement are the sole drivers of revenue. Incorporating bridging-based ranking can improve the user experience and reduce toxicity, ultimately reducing the need for intensive content moderation. Additionally, embracing less divisive algorithms can build goodwill among regulators and mitigate the risk of reputational and legal damage.

Can bridging-based ranking eliminate conflict?

No, bridging-based ranking does not seek to eliminate conflict entirely. Instead, it aims to promote constructive forms of conflict building mutual understanding and trust between individuals with differing perspectives. Conflict is seen as an important part of society and a driver of political and social change, but implementing bridging-based ranking, social media platforms can shape conflict in more productive and inclusive ways.