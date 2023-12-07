Google to Delete Inactive Accounts: How to Recover Access

Google has announced plans to delete inactive Google accounts, including Gmail, Photos, and Drive services, starting this week. This news has caused a frenzy among users who are now scrambling to regain access to their old accounts. Many have taken to Google’s support forums and social media sites to express their frustration and seek help.

If you find yourself locked out of your account because you’ve forgotten your password, Google offers several limited recovery options. One method is to visit the regular sign-in page and click on “try another way” below the password field. If you have a phone number associated with your account, Google will send you a verification code. After entering the code, Google will send another code to a recovery email address for further identity confirmation. Then, you can create a new password.

For those without a phone linked to their account, clicking on “try another way” will send a verification code to the recovery email address or the email address you are trying to recover. It’s also worth checking all your old devices to see if any of them are still signed in to your account, as they may provide a way to regain access.

If you don’t have a recovery email address, Google may prompt you to answer recovery questions as a last resort. The company advises answering these questions from a device you’ve previously used to sign in to the account or using the same browser in a familiar location. Pay attention to details and do your best to answer the questions accurately.

If you have forgotten your email address, Google has an option to recover it as well. On the account recovery page, click on “forgot email?” and provide a phone number or another email address associated with your account. Google will send a verification code to the recovery email account and display all the email addresses linked to your identity.

Remember that all of these recovery options require you to provide some information about your lost account. Google prioritizes security and cannot grant access to an account without verifying the owner’s identity. If you successfully regain access to your old address, your account will be spared from the upcoming content purge.

In conclusion, if you’re facing the risk of losing access to your inactive Google account, make use of the recovery options provided Google. Take the necessary steps to verify your identity and protect your valuable data from being permanently deleted.