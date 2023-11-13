How To Recover Deleted Ad Facebook?

In today’s digital age, advertising on social media platforms has become an essential tool for businesses to reach their target audience. Facebook, being one of the most popular platforms, offers a wide range of advertising options to help businesses promote their products and services. However, what happens if you accidentally delete an ad that was performing well? Is there a way to recover it? Let’s find out.

Recovering a Deleted Ad on Facebook

If you have mistakenly deleted an ad on Facebook, don’t panic just yet. There is a possibility to recover it, but it depends on certain factors. Facebook provides a feature called “Ad Archive” that allows you to access and manage your deleted ads. Here’s how you can recover a deleted ad:

1. Log in to your Facebook Ads Manager account.

2. Click on the “Ads” tab on the left-hand side of the page.

3. Scroll down and click on “Ad Archive” at the bottom of the list.

4. In the Ad Archive, you can search for your deleted ad using filters such as date range, campaign name, or ad status.

5. Once you find the deleted ad, click on it to view its details.

6. To recover the ad, click on the “Restore” button.

It’s important to note that the ability to recover a deleted ad depends on various factors, including the time elapsed since deletion and Facebook’s policies. If the ad was deleted a long time ago or if it violated Facebook’s advertising guidelines, it may not be recoverable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I recover a deleted ad if it was deleted a long time ago?

A: The chances of recovering a deleted ad decrease as time passes. It is recommended to act promptly if you want to recover a deleted ad.

Q: What if my deleted ad violated Facebook’s advertising policies?

A: If your ad violated Facebook’s policies, it is unlikely to be recoverable. It’s crucial to adhere to Facebook’s guidelines to avoid such situations.

Q: Can I recover a deleted ad from a different Facebook account?

A: No, you can only recover deleted ads from the same Facebook Ads Manager account they were deleted from.

In conclusion, while it is possible to recover a deleted ad on Facebook using the Ad Archive feature, it is not guaranteed. Acting quickly and adhering to Facebook’s advertising policies are essential to increase the chances of successful recovery.