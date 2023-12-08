Be Wary of Scammers When Selling on Social Media

Selling items on social media platforms can be a convenient way to earn some extra cash. However, it’s important to stay vigilant as scammers are always on the lookout for their next victim. A recent incident in Lancaster County serves as a cautionary tale for online sellers.

A woman was selling a child’s bed on Facebook Marketplace and listed it for $300. Soon after, she received a message from someone offering to pay $500 for the bed through Venmo, a popular payment service. However, there was a catch – the scammer insisted she upgrade to a business account first.

Unaware of the scammer’s ulterior motives, the woman followed the instructions and upgraded her account. The scammer promptly sent her $500 as promised. But then came the twist – the scammer claimed the payment couldn’t be processed because she hadn’t completed the account upgrade, and asked her to return the money.

Trusting the scammer, the victim returned the $500 through Venmo, thinking she was resolving the issue. Unfortunately, she never heard from the person again. It was only later that her bank notified her of a fraudulent charge on her account. In the end, she was left out of pocket $500.

This incident highlights the prevalence of overpayment scams, a common tactic used scammers. The Better Business Bureau advises sellers to exercise caution if someone sends them a check for more than the agreed amount or asks them to keep some of the money and wire the rest back. Falling victim to such a scam means being responsible for the money, while the scammer disappears without a trace.

To protect yourself, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the policies of payment apps before using them. Scammers often create counterfeit policies to deceive their victims. By understanding the legitimate procedures, you can better identify and avoid potential scams.

Selling online can be a rewarding experience, but it’s crucial to stay alert. By staying informed and adopting cautionary measures, you can minimize the risk of falling victim to scammers while selling on social media.