Title: Protecting Your Mental Health on Social Media: Tips to Avoid Falling Into the Trap of Rage Farming

Summary: Social media platforms have become breeding grounds for rage bait and rage farming, where offensive and controversial content is deliberately shared to provoke internet fights and generate ad revenue. As a user, it is important to protect your mental health and avoid getting caught up in this toxic cycle. Here are 10 tips to help you navigate social media while safeguarding your well-being.

1. Steer clear of reading comments under viral or sensitive posts to avoid getting drawn into heated debates.

2. Be wary of generic handle accounts that do not provide real names or profile photos, as they are often troll accounts looking to trigger outrage.

3. Refrain from engaging with individuals who challenge facts or human rights standards, such as Holocaust deniers, Nazis, and climate change skeptics. Their goal is to drive engagement, not foster meaningful discussions.

4. Ignore aggressive social media users with fewer followers than you, as they may be using your larger audience for their own gain.

5. Take advantage of privacy settings that allow you to limit who can reply to your posts, creating a more conflict-free digital space.

6. Opt for social media feeds that prioritize accounts you follow, rather than algorithmic feeds that mix in viral or promoted posts.

7. If your posts attract rage farmers, hide or delete their replies, and report, downvote, or block users to minimize their impact on your experience.

8. If you need to share a rage farmer’s post or comment, upload a screenshot without revealing their name, disconnecting them from the engagement.

9. Enforce a “no forwards” policy in formal and professional group chats to prevent the spread of toxic content.

10. Document any threats or violent media targeted at you, capturing screenshots for evidence when filing a police complaint.

By following these tips, you can navigate social media in a more mindful and responsible manner, protecting your mental health and avoiding the pitfalls of rage farming. Remember to prioritize your well-being and engage in positive and meaningful interactions online.