How to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages

If you have been frustrated WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, which allows users to retract messages, there is a solution to read those deleted messages.

Unlike other social media platforms like Instagram, where the recipient is not alerted about a deleted message, WhatsApp’s delete message feature can leave users feeling puzzled and frustrated.

For Android users, the solution is to download third-party software from the Google Play Store. Apps like WAMR and WhatsRemoved+ can save messages marked as “Delete for Everyone,” including media files.

iPhone users, unfortunately, do not have the same ease of access. iOS does not allow apps for recovering deleted messages on the App Store. However, there is a sneaky method to view deleted WhatsApp messages on iOS.

WhatsApp’s deleted messages can still be seen in the Notifications Center on iPhones. By long-pressing on the notification, it becomes easier to read the deleted message. However, once the notification or app is opened, the deleted message cannot be accessed. Therefore, if you suspect someone of frequently deleting messages, try to sneak a peek at their messages via the notification before they vanish.

WhatsApp’s new feature ‘Who Can Add Members’ allows users to have control over community group chats choosing who can add members. This feature gives users more privacy and control over group conversations.

So, next time you receive a notification about a deleted WhatsApp message, you can use these methods to read the messages and satisfy your curiosity.

Sources:

– WhatsApp article: If you’re tired of being kept in the dark WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, there is a solution!