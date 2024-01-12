How to Ensure Your Child’s Safety on Snapchat

The popularity of Snapchat among younger users has surged in recent years, with approximately 20% of its user base made up of children between the ages of 13 and 17. However, along with its helpful features, Snapchat also exposes its younger audience to inappropriate and explicit content, raising concerns for parents. To address these concerns, Snapchat has recently introduced parental control features specifically for children aged 13 to 17. But what about children over the age of 17? We’ll explore some methods to help protect them as well. Here’s how you can make Snapchat a safer place for your little ones.

Create a Parent Account and Set Up Family Center

To utilize the parental control features, you’ll need to create a separate parent account. Here’s how:

Download the Snapchat app on your phone and sign up. Enter your name and birthday. Snapchat will generate a username for your profile, or you can choose to create a custom username. Create a password for your account. Add your mobile number or email ID to verify your identity.

Once you have your own Snapchat profile, you can set up Family Center, which allows you to monitor your child’s activity on Snapchat and manage their friends list. Here’s how:

Add your child’s username to your Snapchat account. Open your child’s Snapchat account and add your username as a friend. Access your account settings and navigate to Family Center under Privacy Controls. Select your child’s account and send an invitation. On your child’s device, accept the invitation. Access Family Center tapping on your child’s chat. Turn on Restrict Sensitive Content to filter inappropriate content.

Apply Additional Restrictions on Snapchat

Aside from setting up Family Center, you can also apply various privacy controls and restrictions on your child’s Snapchat account. Here are some examples:

Turn off Location Sharing

Open Snapchat on your child’s device and access the account settings. Disable location sharing turning on Ghost Mode. Hide your child’s live location activating Hide My Live Location.

Set Story Visibility

In your child’s Snapchat settings, choose who can view their story. Adjust the settings to Friends only or select Custom to block specific individuals.

By following these steps and implementing these restrictions, you can ensure your child’s safety while using Snapchat. It’s important to stay informed and regularly check in with your child regarding their online activities to maintain a safe digital environment.